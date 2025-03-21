European markets set to end the week on a downbeat note amid global economic uncertainty

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are set to open lower on Friday, as investors assess the state of the global economy.

London's FTSE 100 is expected to see little change at the open, according to IG, while Germany's DAX index and the French CAC 40 are slated to shed 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively.

European investors are digesting monetary policy updates that came from multiple central banks in the region, as well as the U.S. Federal Reserve, this week.

On Thursday, the Swiss National Bank trimmed interest rates by 25 basis points, while the Bank of England held rates steady in the U.K. and Sweden's Riksbank also opted not to alter interest rates.

"Since [our] previous meeting, global trade policy uncertainty has intensified, and the United States has made a range of tariff announcements, to which some governments have responded," the Bank of England said on Thursday. "Other geopolitical uncertainties have also increased and indicators of financial market volatility have risen globally."

It came after the Fed also kept its key interest rate steady on Wednesday. Although the central bank said it still sees two rate cuts happening this year, officials cut their 2025 economic growth forecast for the U.S. and noted that uncertainty had increased, with tariffs poised to add inflationary pressure.

European stocks ended a four-day winning streak on Thursday when the Stoxx 600 shed 0.4% over the course of the trading session. The index, which is up almost 9% since the beginning of the year, is still on track for a weekly gain.

Overnight in Asia, markets were mixed as global economic jitters persisted.

On Wall Street, stock futures fell following a broad selloff on Thursday.

— CNBC's Sophie Kiderlin and Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

Heathrow Airport closes after a nearby fire causes power outage, prompting major travel disruption

London's Heathrow Airport closed on Friday after a fire at a nearby electrical substation caused a power outage, airport officials said.

"Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage across the airport due to a large fire at a nearby electrical substation. Whilst fire crews are responding to the incident, we do not have clarity on when power may be reliably restored," a Heathrow spokesperson said.

"We expect significant disruption over the coming days and passengers should not travel to the airport under any circumstances until the airport reopens," the spokesperson said.

The airport will remain closed until at least 11:59 p.m. local time on Friday.

"We know this will be disappointing for passengers and we want to reassure that we are working as hard as possible to resolve the situation," a Heathrow spokesperson said.

— Leslie Josephs, Monica Pitrelli

Opening calls

— Chloe Taylor