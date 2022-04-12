European Markets Set to Drop as Investors Watch Inflation, Central Banks

Investors will keep an eye on developments in Ukraine.

Russia's invasion of the country has caused volatility in oil and other commodities markets, which has, in turn, disturbed stocks.

Overnight, U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said her government was working "urgently" to verify details of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

LONDON — European markets are set to drop Tuesday as traders look ahead to key central bank meetings and U.S. inflation prints.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 is set to fall 53 points to 7,561, the French CAC looks set to drop 70 points to 6,474 and the German DAX is expected to lose 180 points to 13,994, according to IG.

Global investors will be watching the U.S. consumer price index reading for March on Tuesday and producer price index on Wednesday for indications as to how drastically the Federal Reserve will have to act in order to rein in inflation. Earnings season also kicks off stateside this week, with banking giants JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Citi and Morgan Stanley all due to report.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In Europe, investors will also keep an eye on developments in Ukraine. Russia's invasion of the country has caused volatility in oil and other commodities markets, which has, in turn, disturbed stocks. Overnight, U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said her government was working "urgently" to verify details of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

European Central Bank policymakers will meet in Frankfurt on Thursday to discuss their next monetary policy move, faced with the tough task of weighing surging consumer prices against downward pressure on economic growth from the war in Ukraine.

On the data front, U.K. employment data is due out at 7:00 London time, while a German ZEW Economic Sentiment index is due out at 10 a.m. London time.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.

— CNBC's Elliot Smith contributed to this article.