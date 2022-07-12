Money Report

European Markets Tread Carefully as Investors Brace Themselves for U.S. Inflation Data

By Holly Ellyatt, CNBC

David Espejo | Getty Images
LONDON — European stocks opened lower on Wednesday, extending losses seen in previous sessions this week, as investors prepare for the latest inflation data from the United States.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index opened 0.1% lower with markets uncertain ahead of the latest inflation reading.

The June consumer price index is expected to show headline inflation in the U.S., including food and energy, rising above May's 8.6% level to 8.8%, according to estimates from Dow Jones.

The hot reading expected Wednesday could prompt the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by another 75 basis points during this month's meeting. Last month, the Fed raised its benchmark interest rates three-quarters of a percentage point to a range of 1.5%-1.75% in its most aggressive hike since 1994.

U.S. stock futures were little changed in overnight trading on Tuesday as investors awaited the inflation data. In Asia-Pacific markets overnight, shares were higher as China released trade data, and the Bank of Korea and Reserve Bank of New Zealand hiked rates.

Other data out earlier on Wednesday showed the U.K.'s economy expanded unexpectedly in May with output growing by 0.5%, according to the Office for National Statistics. A Reuters poll of economists had anticipated zero growth in May from April.

— CNBC's Yun Li contributed to this market report.

