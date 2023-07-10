European Markets Slightly Lower After China's Low Inflation Reading

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

LONDON — European markets were slightly lower on Monday morning, as investors digest a surprisingly low Chinese inflation reading and look ahead to key U.S. data and corporate earnings later in the week.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.2% in early trade, with basic resources shedding 0.8% while oil and gas stocks bucked the trend to inch 0.4% higher.

Chinese annual producer prices fell for a ninth consecutive month in June as consumer prices remained unchanged, official data showed Monday, highlighting the challenges faced by the world's second-largest economy in reviving demand and jump-starting economic growth.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Monday as caution prevailed, while investors will also be awaiting key inflation reports this week, including the U.S. consumer price index report due Wednesday and the producer price index on Thursday.

U.S. stock futures were lower in early premarket trading on Monday as investors prepared for the slate of inflation data and the start of second-quarter earnings season. Finance behemoths BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citi will all report.

U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday after the Labor Department's June jobs report showed payrolls increased less than expected, cooling down from May. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 209,000, while the unemployment rate came in at 3.6%. The figures increased expectations that the Federal Reserve will have to restart interest rate hikes this month.

There are no major corporate earnings or economic data releases due out of Europe on Monday.

Stocks on the move: GTT up 5%, Scout24 down 5%

Shares of France's Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) added 5% in early trade to lead the Stoxx 600. The multinational naval engineering firm last week announced that it had received several orders from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design for five new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

At the bottom of the European blue chip index, German digital marketplace Scout24 fell 5% after UBS issued a "sell" rating for the stock.

European markets open slightly lower

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index slipped 0.2% lower in the early minutes of Monday's trade, with basic resources shedding 0.7% to lead losses as most sectors opened in the red. Oil and gas stocks bucked the downward trend to add 0.4%.

Here are the opening calls

Britain's FTSE 100 is set to fall by around 27 points to 7,230, Germany's DAX is expected to slide by around 48 points to 15,555 and France's CAC 40 is seen around 41 points lower at 7,071, according to IG data.

China's producer prices fall further, consumer price remains unchanged

China's producer price index fell further than expected with a decline of 5.4% year-on-year, further than a fall of 5% that economists surveyed by Reuters expected.

Consumer prices remained unchanged year-on-year, widely in line with expectations while the month-on-month reading fell 0.2%.

The onshore Chinese yuan strengthened fractionally and last traded at 7.2194 against the U.S. dollar.

