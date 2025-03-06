European markets set for higher open ahead of expected ECB rate cut

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a higher open on Thursday as investors look ahead to the latest monetary policy decision of the European Central Bank.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 43 points higher at 8,779, Germany's DAX up 75 points at 23,185, France's CAC 52 points higher at 8,249 and Italy's FTSE MIB 307 points higher at 38,905, according to data from IG.

The main focus for European markets on Thursday is the ECB, with the central bank widely expected to cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points, to 2.5%, amid an easing in euro zone inflation in recent months.

Regional markets will be keeping an eye on policymakers' comments on the region's economic and inflation outlook given the potential for trade tariffs to be imposed on the EU by the Trump administration.

Earnings are also set to come from Siemens Healthineers, Infineon, Merck, AF-KLM, Informa, ITV and Reckitt on Thursday, while European leaders are meeting in Brussels for a special summit on defense as the region tries to maintain its support for Ukraine, find common ground on how to end the war and how to keep the U.S. on side.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

— Holly Ellyatt