European markets set for a flat to lower start to the new trading week

European markets are expected to start the new trading week on a somber note, looking set to open in flat to lower territory Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 5 points lower at 8,299, Germany's DAX down 7 points at 20,377, France's CAC up 1 point at 7,430 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 45 points at 34,713, according to data from IG. There are no major earnings or data releases in Europe Monday.

Traders will be assessing geopolitical upheaval in the Middle East after the ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad over the weekend. Western leaders have greeted the overthrow of the Assad dynasty by rebel forces with caution, fearing a power vacuum and more instability in the region.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific markets were mixed overnight. South Korea's Kospi stock index fell over 2% after President Yoon Suk Yeol survived an impeachment vote over the weekend.

U.S. stock futures were little changed Sunday night after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posted their third straight winning week, ahead of key inflation data due Wednesday.

The November consumer price index, due out Wednesday, is expected to show a slight uptick in pricing pressures. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect a 0.3% and 2.7% monthly and yearly increase, respectively. That would be up from 0.2% and 2.6%, respectively, from the prior month.

— CNBC's Sarah Min contributed to this market summary

UK business confidence falls to lowest level in almost two years

Business confidence in the U.K. fell to its lowest level since January 2023 in November, according to a report by business advisory and accountancy firm BDO released Monday.

BDO's Optimism Index fell 5.81 points to 93.49 in November, the company said, noting that this also marked the biggest month-on-month decline since August 2021.

Rising costs, falling orders and continuing labour market challenges were cited by BDO as key issues currently facing businesses.

"This month's decline in confidence is likely to reflect businesses' immediate reaction to announcements in the Autumn Budget," BDO added.

— Sophie Kiderlin

China consumer prices climb less than expected as economy slows amid trade war worries

China's consumer prices rose less-than-expected in November, climbing 0.2% from a year ago, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics released Monday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a slight pickup in consumer prices to 0.5% in November from a year ago, versus 0.3% in October.

China's producer price index declined for the 26th month. Producer inflation fell by 2.5% year on year in November, less than the estimated 2.8% decline as per the Reuters poll.

The persistent near-zero inflation shows that China is still grappling with sluggish domestic demand and deflation at the wholesale level. This is in spite of Beijing's slate of stimulus efforts since September which has included interest rate cuts, support for the stock and property markets as well as efforts to boost bank lending.

Read the full story here.

— Lee Ying Shan

— Holly Ellyatt