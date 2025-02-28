European markets open lower as U.S. tariff threat weighs on sentiment

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets opened in negative territory on Friday, after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened once again to slap tariffs on the EU and followed through with new levies on Canada and Mexico.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was 0.5% lower during early trade, with almost every sector losing ground. All major bourses saw losses, with France's CAC 40 and the German Dax both down more than 0.5%.

Regional markets ended Thursday's session lower after Trump threatened to impose 25% duties on imports from the EU, saying the tariffs would be announced "very soon" and apply to "cars and all other things."

The president also confirmed on Thursday that sweeping 25% tariffs on goods entering the U.S. from Canada and Mexico would come into effect on March 4, while China will face additional 10% tariffs from that date.

Following talks with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Washington on Thursday, Trump hinted that Britain may manage to avoid his tariffs regime.

"I think there's a very good chance in the case of these two great, friendly countries, I think we could very well end up with a real trade deal where the tariffs wouldn't be necessary," the president told reporters at a press conference. "We'll see."

Trump added that Starmer had been "working hard" to convince him not to impose tariffs on the U.K., and that he was "very receptive to it."

Corporate earnings will also remain in focus on Friday, with a slew of European firms poised to report on their finances. Those include Allianz, Sberbank, British Airways owner IAG, Holcim and UCB.

Economic data out of the region on Friday will include German retail sales for January, French inflation figures and an update to Britain's Nationwide House Price Index.

Trump signals U.S. and U.K. could reach ‘real trade deal’ without tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump signaled the U.K. could broker a "real trade deal" and escape tariffs amid ongoing negotiations sweetened by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Thursday visit to the White House.

When asked during a joint press briefing whether Starmer had convinced Trump to avoid additional levies on Britain, Trump said, "He tried! He was working hard, I'll tell you that. He earned whatever the hell they pay him over there. But, he tried ... I think there is a very good chance that in the case of these two great friendly countries, I think we could end up with a real trade deal that ... where the tariffs wouldn't be necessary. We'll see."

— Ruxandra Iordache

China vows to retaliate after Trump threatens 10% tariff hike

China's Ministry of Commerce said Friday that it "firmly opposes" U.S. President Donald Trump's latest threat to ramp up tariffs on Chinese goods and vowed retaliation if necessary.

"If the U.S. insists on its own way, China will take all necessary countermeasures to defend its legitimate rights and interests," a Ministry of Commerce spokesperson said in a statement, translated by CNBC.

"We urge the U.S. side to not repeat its own mistakes, and to return as soon as possible to the right track of properly resolving conflicts through dialogue on equal footing," it said.

— Anniek Bao and Evelyn Cheng

Losses for Europe’s chipmakers after Nvidia sell-off

The Stoxx Technology index was down 1.2% at 8:35 a.m. London time, after shares of chipmaking behemoth Nvidia sold off on Wall Street on Thursday to wipe $273 billion off of the company's value.

In early European trade on Friday, Dutch semiconductor manufacturer BE Semiconductor was down 9%, while chipmakers Infineon and ASML were down 3% and 6.6%, respectively.

— Chloe Taylor

French inflation cools to 0.8% in February

French inflation cooled to 0.8% in February, according to preliminary figures from the country's statistics agency Insee.

The Consumer Price Index is expected to have risen by 0.8% year-on-year, after an increase of 1.7% in January. Insee said that if the preliminary figures are confirmed next month, it will mark the first time in four years that France's annual inflation rate has fallen below 1%.

— Chloe Taylor

German retail sales rise more than expected

German retail sales rose 0.2% in real terms between December and January, preliminary figures showed on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected January retail sales to remain unchanged from the previous month.

— Chloe Taylor

Allianz reports record profit for 2024

Financial services giant Allianz reported a record annual operating profit of 16 billion euros ($16.6 billion) on Friday when it published its full-year earnings for 2024.

The firm said it marked a year-on-year rise of 8.7%, with the growth "supported by all business segments."

— Chloe Taylor

Opening calls

European stocks are expected to open in negative territory on Friday, as investors weigh U.S. President Donald Trump's latest threat to impose tariffs on the European Union.

London's FTSE 100 is expected to open 0.6% lower at around 8,700 points, according to IG, while the German DAX is slated to shed 1.1% at the open and the French CAC 40 is expected to open 0.8% lower.

— Chloe Taylor