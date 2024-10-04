Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

European markets poised for higher open; U.S. jobs report in view

By Karen Gilchrist,CNBC

A TV presenter gets ready for the daily reporting from the floor of the German share price index DAX at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, November 15, 2023. 
Staff | Reuters

LONDON — European stocks were poised for a higher open Friday as traders continue to monitor the escalating conflict in the Middle East and look ahead to the latest U.S. jobs report.

The FTSE 100 was seen opening up 7 points at 8,281, Germany's DAX 38 points higher at 19,029, France's CAC up 23 points at 7,489 and Italy's FTSE MIB 100 points higher at 32,171, according to IG data.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

It comes after the Stoxx 600 shed 1% Thursday as geopolitical tensions have contributed to a shaky start to October.

Investors are looking ahead Friday to the September's payrolls report, with U.S. futures little changed overnight.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Friday following losses Thursday on Wall Street, with concerns over Middle East tensions keeping investors on edge in the run up to September's U.S. payrolls report.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index extended its rally, however, on China's stimulus program, with markets on the mainland still closed for the Golden Week holiday.

Back in Europe, earnings come Friday from U.K. pub chain J D Wetherspoon, while France releases its industrial production data and the U.K. prints construction data.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us