European Markets Head for Positive Open; U.K. Inflation Data Ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a positive start to the trading day Wednesday, with regional investors looking ahead to the latest inflation data from the U.K.

It comes ahead of the Bank of England's latest monetary policy announcement Thursday.

Asia-Pacific markets largely fell on Wednesday, mirroring moves on Wall Street as stocks came back from the Juneteenth holiday to trade lower on Tuesday. U.S. stock futures were near flat overnight.

Stateside, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to testify before the House Financial Services Committee at 10:00 a.m. ET.

At the conclusion of the central bank's meeting last week, policymakers indicated there could be two more quarter-percentage-point moves on the horizon this year.

— Ganesh Rao

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a positive open Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 6 points higher at 7,570, Germany's DAX 36 points higher at 16,142, France's CAC 1 point higher at 7,293 and Italy's FTSE MIB 59 points higher at 27,775, according to data from IG.

Data releases include the latest U.K. inflation figures and new car registration data for France, Germany and the U.K.

— Holly Ellyatt