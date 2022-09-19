European Markets Head for Positive Open, Following Global Trend Higher

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a positive open on Tuesday following broadly higher trade on Monday as stocks recovered from tough week last week which saw stocks fall across the board.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting, which begins Tuesday, is at the forefront of global investors' minds. Markets expect a 75-basis-point rate hike as the central bank strives to get soaring prices under control.

It's a quiet day for earnings and data releases in the region, although Kingfisher and TUI Group release their latest earnings and Germany publishes producer price data for August.

CNBC Pro: Fund manager says the bear market is going to get 'nasty'

Fund manager Cole Smead believes the stock market is still in the early innings of a bear market — and warns that it won't be a "garden variety" one.

But, he is not losing any sleep over it. Here's why:

— Zavier Ong

Stocks finish Monday's volatile session higher

Stocks seesawed on Monday but ended the session in positive territory as a big Federal Reserve week kicked off.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 197.26 points higher, or 0.64%, to settle at 31,019.68. The S&P 500 jumped 0.69% to 3,899.89 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.76% to 11,535.02.

— Samantha Subin

CNBC Pro: Goldman says copper demand is about to surge. Here are the stocks it expects to benefit

A copper deficit could be on the horizon, with demand set to surge on the push toward net zero — and some metal stocks could shine in this scenario, according to Goldman Sachs.

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European stocks are expected to open in negative territory on Wednesday as investors react to the latest U.S. inflation data.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is expected to open 47 points lower at 7,341, Germany's DAX 86 points lower at 13,106, France's CAC 40 down 28 points and Italy's FTSE MIB 132 points lower at 22,010, according to data from IG.

Global markets have pulled back following a higher-than-expected U.S. consumer price index report for August which showed prices rose by 0.1% for the month and 8.3% annually in August, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday, defying economist expectations that headline inflation would fall 0.1% month-on-month.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, climbed 0.6% from July and 6.3% from August 2021.

U.K. inflation figures for August are due and euro zone industrial production for July will be published.

— Holly Ellyatt