European Markets Head for Negative Open as Banking Sector Jitters Return

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a negative open Wednesday as concerns resurface over the health of the global banking sector.

Asia-Pacific markets were trading mixed on Wednesday after banking fears were reignited on Wall Street.

This came after shares of First Republic Bank tumbled more than 49% Tuesday after the regional bank posted its latest quarterly results Monday, saying that deposits dropped 40% to $104.5 billion in the first quarter. The announcement put pressure on U.S. markets yesterday but stock futures rose overnight.

— Ganesh Rao

First Republic sell-off deepens, stock falls below $9 per share

Shares of First Republic continue to fall in afternoon trading. They were last down 44% and trading under $9 per share before trading was halted for volatility.

The bank said in its earnings release on Monday that it is considering strategic moves to help restructure its balance sheet. CNBC's David Faber reported earlier Tuesday that the next several days were key for the bank as it tries to reconcile a mismatch between its deposits and assets.

— Jesse Pound

First Republic extends losses, now down more than 90% for the year

Shares of First Republic extended their losses to more than 27% on Tuesday morning as investors reacted to a larger-than-expected decline in deposits at the troubled regional bank.

The stock is now down more than 90% year to date.

The stock also set a new intraday low for the year at $11.20 per share. The previous low water mark was $11.52 per share on March 20, according to FactSet.

— Jesse Pound

McDonald's pops as restaurant chain beats Wall Street expectations

Fast food chain McDonald's rose nearly 1% in extended trading after the company reported first-quarter earnings that came in ahead of analysts' expectations.

The company reported $2.63 in adjusted earnings per share, higher than the $2.33 consensus estimate of analysts polled by Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $5.9 billion, which is higher than the $5.59 billion anticipated.

McDonald's also said U.S. traffic rose for the third quarter in a row, continuing to bring in customers despite rising menu prices.

— Alex Harring, Amelia Lucas

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a negative open Wednesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 27 points lower at 7,864, Germany's DAX 68 points lower at 15,807, France's CAC down 43 points at 7,484 and Italy's FTSE MIB 118 points lower at 26,927, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Roche, Standard Chartered, Deutsche Boerse, MAN Group, Danone and Dassault Systemes.

On the data front, Italy releases preliminary gross domestic product data for the first quarter, and German GfK consumer sentiment data for May is due, as are French consumer confidence figures for April.

— Holly Ellyatt