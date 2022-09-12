European Markets Head for Mixed Open as Global Investors Await U.S. Inflation Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are heading for a mixed open on Tuesday as global markets are gearing up for the latest reading of U.S. inflation, with the August data set to be released Tuesday.

The report is one of the last pieces of data on inflation the U.S. Federal Reserve will see ahead of its September meeting, where the central bank is expected to deliver its third consecutive 0.75 percentage point rate hike in an effort to combat high inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated last week that he is "strongly committed" to bringing down inflation.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

CNBC Pro: Forget oil — coal is hot right now. Here are 2 stocks to play it, according to the pros

Brian Brainerd | The Denver Post | Getty Images

Coal prices are at record highs and market watchers see prices going even higher as a global energy crisis looms.

"It's almost like any or all companies are a buy," analyst Peter O'Conner said of the booming coal sector, and reveals his favorite stock.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Zavier Ong

Relief rally is likely bear market bounce, Wells Fargo says

The recent relief rally in stocks is likely another bear market bounce and investors should position for more choppiness ahead, according to Wells Fargo.

"Year-do-date, the outperformance of defensive, high shareholder payout, high-quality and low-valuation stocks reminds investors of the hallmark of a bear market," global portfolio and investment strategist Chao Ma wrote in a Monday note.

Such recoveries happen in nearly every bear market and many are quickly reversed, leaving investors with regrets, they added.

"Although it is difficult to predict the bottom of a bear market, in the past, market bottoms were typically preconditioned by over-pessimistic market sentiment and a sign of definitive improvement in the underlying economic or market issue," Ma said. "We believe we are not there yet in either regard."

In the meantime, Ma recommends investors look for defensive stocks with low volatility, high dividends and share repurchase yields. He also says investors should go for high quality names with profitability and leading market share and affordable market price.

—Carmen Reinicke

U.S. stock futures rise ahead of Tuesday CPI report

U.S. stock futures were higher Monday night as Wall Street looks ahead to the August consumer price index report set to be released Tuesday morning. The report will give investors an update on the inflation situation in the U.S. and is one of the last pieces of data the Federal Reserve will see ahead of its September meeting.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 55 points, or 0.17%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.18% and 0.21%, respectively.

—Carmen Reinicke

CNBC Pro: Want to invest in real estate? These REITs are among analysts' favorites

Real estate investment trusts — or REITs — are coming back to the spotlight after a volatile year for many asset classes.

Analysts from Morgan Stanley and Citi highlight REITs from two sectors that they say could outperform the wider market, and remain resilient in a recession.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European stocks are expected to open cautiously higher on Wednesday with the U.K.'s FTSE index seen 18 points higher at 7,560, Germany's DAX 33 points higher at 13,944, France's CAC 40 up 18 points at 6,616 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 42 points at 23,029, according to data from IG.

Data releases include preliminary euro zone unemployment data for the second quarter as well as second quarter gross domestic product. The latest U.K. inflation numbers for July will be released as well as preliminary second quarter Dutch GDP.

Earnings come from Uniper, Carlsberg, Persimmon, Balfour Beatty, BAT and National Grid.

Sign up for CNBC's newsletter here: