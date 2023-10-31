European markets open mixed as euro zone data rolls in

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets opened mixed as investors assess a flurry of economic data and earnings.

The regional Stoxx 600 opened flat before moving 0.1% higher, with sectors spread between muted losses and gains.

Oil and gas stocks fell 0.7% as BP's London-listed shares dropped 4% after it missed third quarter estimates.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Yesterday, German gross domestic product recorded a 0.1% quarterly fall, slightly better than the 0.3% decline forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Inflation in the country was at an estimated 3.8% for October, the lowest since August 2021. On an EU-harmonized basis, prices fell 0.2% month on month.

Overnight in Asia-Pacific markets, Japan stocks trimmed losses after the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision, while other regional markets fell as manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted in China. Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures edged lower early on Tuesday after the major averages climbed in a relief rally.

French economic growth slows

Francesco Riccardo Iacomino | Moment | Getty Images

French gross domestic product grew 0.1% in the third quarter, down from 0.6% growth in the second quarter.

Domestic demand, household consumption and gross fixed capital formation were areas of strength, while foreign trade dropped sharply, dragging on growth, the national statistics agency said.

— Jenni Reid

Yen weakens after Bank of Japan holds rates, increases flexibility on yield curve control

Japan's yen weakened after the country's central bank kept interest rates steady and said it will allow more flexibility in its yield curve control policy.

The Bank of Japan said the target level of the 10-year Japanese government bond yield will be held at 0%, but will take the upper bound of 1% "as a reference."

The news sent the yen down nearly 0.6% against the dollar, briefly breaching the 150 per dollar threshold.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 reversed earlier falls to rise 0.7%, while the Topix added 1.14%.

The BOJ also raised its inflation forecast for the next fiscal year, it now sees the core consumer price index rising 2.8%, above the 1.9% it predicted three months ago.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

CNBC Pro: Forget Big Tech. Bernstein likes these global stocks from an 'unloved' part of tech — and more

High interest rates are usually bad for tech stocks, and they're now a key macroeconomic risk for "expensive" ones in particular — but two parts of the sector are in a good position, according to Bernstein.

One of them is "the cheapest sector in terms of [price-to-sales ratio]," it said.

It also named its top picks and refreshed its screens of global tech stocks.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

CNBC Pro: Is Meta a buy after the brutal tech sell-off? Here's what the pros are saying

Meta Platforms saw its shares caught up in a broad tech sell-off last week — but several analysts remain bullish.

Meta's stock fell 3.86% last week, although was trading over 2% higher Monday.

"I believe this tech sell off here, [when] we look back three, six months, I view this as more of a golden opportunity, not the time [for it] to head into hibernation mode," Dan Ives from Wedbush Securities told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday, in the midst of the market downturn.

Other analysts also weighed in on the outlook for the stock.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory on Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 3 points lower at 7,318, Germany's DAX up 18 points at 14,719, France's CAC up 2 points at 6,823 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 32 points at 27,190, according to data from IG.

Key data releases in the region today include preliminary euro zone inflation data for October and gross domestic product for the third quarter.