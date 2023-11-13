European markets head for mixed open ahead of euro zone GDP data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a mixed open Tuesday, with investors looking ahead to preliminary third quarter gross domestic product data from the euro zone.

Other data releases include the single currency area's unemployment figures for the third quarter and Germany's ZEW survey of economic sentiment in November. Earnings come from Vodafone.

Asia-Pacific markets rose overnight as investors looked ahead to highly anticipated talks between the U.S. and China as well as more economic data. U.S. President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping's will meet in-person in San Francisco this week, for the first time in about a year.

U.S. stock futures were flat overnight as investors prepare for the October consumer price index reading slated for release before the start of U.S. trading. Investors will parse the report for insights into the path of inflation that can inform expectations for how, or if, the Federal Reserve will adjust interest rates going forward.

CNBC Pro: Morgan Stanley picks global 'alpha' opportunities for November — and gives one about 60% upside

Asian markets have had a tumultuous year.

The MSCI Asia ex Japan Index plunged from its January high, losing around 12% since then.

Chinese stocks are especially volatile. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is down around 12% in the year to date, while the Shenzhen Component has fallen over 9%.



Those keen on investing in Asia in the face of such uncertainty can consider Morgan Stanley's selection of Asian stocks it calls "alpha" opportunities for November.



CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

CNBC Pro: Goldman Sachs: These 'conviction list' global stocks will benefit from a circular economy boom

Rising commodity prices, increased regulation and a growing recognition of sustainability benefits are set to be "key catalysts" of the circular economy, Goldman Sachs said, naming its "conviction list" stocks to play the theme.

Quoting estimates from McKinsey, Accenture and the United Nations Environment Program, the bank said that the economic benefits of the circular economy range from $2.9 trillion to $4.5 trillion by 2030.

"While regulators, corporates, and investors have placed much emphasis on achieving Net Zero emissions and Biodiversity goals, we believe the critical role a Circular Economy will play in solving for both has been overlooked, particularly as a lack of available resources threatens the speed, scale, and affordability of a clean energy transition," Goldman's analysts wrote in a Nov. 2 note.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 7 points lower at 7,419, Germany's DAX up 12 points at 15,348, France's CAC up 6 points at 7,091 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 32 points at 28,794, according to data from IG.

Investors are looking ahead to preliminary third quarter gross domestic product data from the euro zone, as well as the single currency area's unemployment figures for the third quarter and Germany's ZEW survey of economic sentiment in November. Earnings come from Vodafone.

— Holly Ellyatt