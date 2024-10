European markets head for mixed open ahead of ECB rate decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a mixed open Thursday as traders look ahead to the next monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank.

The ECB is expected to deliver its third interest rate cut of the year as inflation risks in the European Union ease faster than expected. Price rises in the euro area cooled to 1.8% in September, below the central bank's 2% target.

European markets will also be keeping an eye on earnings from ABB, Nestle, Pernod Ricard, Publicis and Nokia on Thursday. Other data releases include European trade balance figures and more detailed inflation data for September.

In the Asia-Pacific region overnight, China property stocks dropped following a briefing by the country's housing ministry, while the broader CSI 300 index was higher along with most other Asia-Pacific markets.

U.S. stock futures hovered near the flatline Wednesday evening after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record for the second time this week.

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open mixed Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 31 points higher at 8,360, Germany's DAX up 21 points at 19,472, France's CAC up 4 points at 7,495 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 10 points at 34,482, according to data from IG.

The main focus for investors today will be the latest monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank. Meanwhile, earnings come from ABB, Nestle, Pernod Ricard, Publicis and Nokia.

Other data releases include European trade balance figures and inflation data.

— Holly Ellyatt

— Amala Balakrishner