European stocks head for mixed open as global markets react to Trump's latest tariffs

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a mixed open Tuesday as investors digest the latest raft of tariffs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 8 points lower at 8,770, Germany's DAX down 29 points at 21,903, France's CAC down 12 points at 7,999 and Italy's FTSE MIB 41 points higher at 37,378, according to data from IG.

Global markets started the week on a positive note, appearing to shrug off Trump's announcement over the weekend that he would impose a blanket 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports on Monday.

Since the announcement was made yesterday evening, however, markets have taken a downturn, with those in Asia-Pacific seeing mixed trade overnight and U.S. stock futures trending lower.

The steel and aluminum levies will take effect March 4.

In Europe on Tuesday, earnings are due from Kering, BP, Dunelm, TUI Group, Ams-OSRAM and Unicredit. On the data front, French unemployment figures are due.

UniCredit sets profit goal of around 10 billion euros by 2027

UniCredit said it aims to increase net profit to around 10 billion euros by 2027, with the "ambition" to distribute more to shareholders than it did 2024.

Italy's second-largest lender posted fourth-quarter net profit that beat expectations amid market focus on the bank's M&A overtures.

Net profit attributable to the group came in at 1.969 billion euros ($2.03 billion) in the fourth quarter, compared with an analyst forecast of 1.803 billion euros, according to a LSEG-compiled consensus.

The company also said it aims to raise its returns on tangible equity above 17% over the next three financial years from the current 16.6%, making it one of the most efficiently run large banks in Europe.

— Ganesh Rao

Novartis strengthens cardiovascular drug pipeline with a $925-million deal to buy Anthos Therapeutics

Novartis is set to buy Boston-based Anthos Therapeutics for $925 million in a bid to strengthen its late-stage cardiovascular treatment pipeline.

The Swiss pharmaceutical giant said that further payments of up to $2.15 billion could be made if "specified regulatory and sales milestones" were met by Anthos.

Founded in 2019, Anthos Therapeutics has developed abelacimab, a medicine for the prevention of stroke and systemic embolism in some patients, from the clinical stage through the ongoing phase-3 clinical trial.

Novartis expects the transaction to close in the first half of this year.

— Ganesh Rao

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in mixed territory Tuesday.

— Holly Ellyatt