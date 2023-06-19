European Markets Head for Lower Open as Confidence Stalls

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a flat open Tuesday as investor confidence stalls.

European markets fell at the start of the new trading week as investors remained jittery over the economic outlook. The benchmark Stoxx 600 index closed 1% lower Monday, with almost all sectors in negative territory.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed overnight as investors digested China's central bank decision to cut its one-year and five-year loan prime rate.

U.S. markets were closed for the Juneteenth holiday on Monday, but stock futures ticked lower overnight as investors looked ahead to a shortened week of trading.

UK economic strength remains a problem for Bank of England, strategist says

Niall O'Sullivan, chief investment of multi-asset strategies EMEA at Neuberger Berman, discusses the upcoming Bank of England rate decision and the housing market, among other things.

— Ganesh Rao

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a flat open Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 5 points lower at 7,580, Germany's DAX 3 points lower at 16,190, France's CAC 3 points lower at 7,301 and Italy's FTSE MIB 37 points lower at 27,835 according to data from IG.

Data releases include euro zone current account figures for April.

— Holly Ellyatt