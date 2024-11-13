European markets head for higher open; U.S. inflation data in focus

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stocks are expected to open positive territory Wednesday, with global markets focused on upcoming U.S. inflation data.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 36 points higher at 8,056, Germany's DAX up 38 points at 19,081, France's CAC up 11 points at 7,356 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 68 points at 33,335, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from ABN Amro, RWE, SSE, Alstom, Siemens Energy, Allianz and Telecom Italia.

Investors' main focus on Wednesday will be October's inflation data out of the U.S., a key factor when it comes to the Federal Reserve's decision to cut or maintain interest rates.

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones are expecting the consumer price index to increase 0.2% for the month, which would put the 12-month rate at 2.6%.

Asia-Pacific stock markets were trading lower overnight, tracking losses on Wall Street Tuesday, with both the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 snapping five-day winning streaks. U.S. stock futures ticked lower Tuesday night.

Shares of a satellite startup have made a strong comeback, regaining their losses following President-elect Donald Trump's recent victory.

The company's stock tanked by about 10% in the two days after the U.S. elections as investors feared the company might be disadvantaged due to Musk's close relationship with the new U.S. administration.

But analysts say the company currently has "superior technology" compared to SpaceX's Starlink.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's election win has sent shock waves through the stock market and left investors scrambling to work out which sectors — and stocks — are set to benefit.

Aaron Dunn, portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley's U.S. Value Fund, noted the "great deal of volatility" in markets following the election result, as markets reprice "what had been a 50/50 election."

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Tuesday, Dunn, who's also co-head of value equity at Morgan Stanley, identified three stocks he is betting on following the election result.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open positive territory Wednesday.

