European Markets Head for Higher Open, Looking to Build Momentum

European markets are heading for a higher open on Tuesday, having traded in mixed territory on Monday as they struggled to build on positive momentum seen at the end of last week.

Elsewhere, U.S. stock futures were flat on Monday night after all three major averages gained during the daily trading session.

Meanwhile, stocks in Asia-Pacific struggled to get off the ground Tuesday despite the positive rally on Wall Street.

During Asia-Pacific's trading session, Anglo-Australian miner BHP shares rose 3.80% after posting its second-biggest profit in history and a record dividend worth $16.3 billion.

Anglo-Australian miner BHP soars after posting its second-biggest profit in history

Its full-year results ending 30 June have beaten expectations.

BHP Chief Executive Mike Henry said BHP enters the 2023 financial year "in great shape strategically, operationally and financially."

He also expects China to "emerge as a source of stability for commodity demand in the year ahead, with policy support progressively taking hold."

"At the same time, we expect to see a slowdown in advanced economies as monetary policy tightens, as well as ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and inflationary pressures," he said in a press release.

"The direct and indirect impacts of Europe's energy crisis are a particular point of concern. Tight labor markets will remain a challenge for global and local supply chains."

The situation is reversed for peers Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals which have posted falls.

- Su-Lin Tan

