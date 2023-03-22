European Markets Head for Higher Open; Investors Await Fed's Next Move on Interest Rates

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a higher open Wednesday, with investors around the world focusing on the U.S. Federal Reserve as its Federal Open Market Committee concludes a two-day meeting and prepares to announces its latest decision on interest rates.

The U.S. central bank is attempting to strike a balance between fighting inflation and stemming a banking crisis. Most investors expect the central bank to stay committed to tightening and to raise rates by 25 basis points.

Asia-Pacific markets rose on Wednesday, while U.S. stock futures were little changed Tuesday evening as investors braced themselves for the Fed's next move.

— Weizhen Tan

Government could backstop more deposits if necessary, says Treasury Secretary Yellen

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday that while authorities believe they've taken sufficient action to stem liquidity problems in the banking sector, the government is prepared to guarantee even more deposits if the banking crisis gets worse.

"The steps we took were not focused on aiding specific banks or classes of banks. Our intervention was necessary to protect the broader U.S. banking system," she said in remarks prepared for a speech to the American Bankers Association. "And similar actions could be warranted if smaller institutions suffer deposit runs that pose the risk of contagion."

— Tanaya Macheel, Jeff Cox

China will leverage position to gain from a vulnerable Russia, analysts say

China's president, Xi Jinping, will wrap up his visit to Russia soon, and analysts argue Beijing will leverage its strong position to make gains from President Vladimir Putin.

"Putin is weak, coming into these negotiations from real vulnerability," said Timothy Ash, emerging markets strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, adding, he wondered "what price Xi will extract for saving Putin ... he has to get something out of it."

Overall, China has an upper hand economically over Russia, said Alicja Bachulska, policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations. "If China supports Russia in a more substantial way this will continue even more," she added.

Read the full story here.

— Yeo Boon Ping, Holly Ellyatt

Fed's 2% inflation target 'unlikely' to happen in 2023, according to Insight Investment

As the Federal Reserve is looking to announce its latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday, Insight Investment believes that inflation will continue to remain high in 2023.

"The 2% inflation objective is unlikely to be realized in 2023 but there is some hope that we may see a more normal inflation environment by 2024," Brendan Murphy, Head of Core Fixed Income, North America wrote in a Tuesday note.

"As the lagged effect of the Fed's policy rate increases along with the more recent tightening of financial conditions associated with the banking sector concerns works their way through the economy, the effects are likely to be disinflationary. Those same conditions present many risks to the growth picture," Murphy added.

Insight Investment expects the central bank will raise interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, but added that "the recent market volatility could be an opportunity for them to pause at this meeting."

"The argument for a pause is strong as another 25bp increase could be seen as contributing to market volatility and financial instability," said Murphy.

"However, not delivering on 25bps might cause some to question the Fed's resolve in bringing inflation lower which could create a whole new set of problems. Pausing may lead to an easing of financial conditions that work against their inflation goals."

— Hakyung Kim

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are set to open in positive territory on Wednesday as investors look ahead to the next monetary policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 8 points higher at 7,545, Germany's DAX 45 points higher at 15,238, France's CAC 18 points higher at 7,125 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 92 points at 26,157, according to data from IG.

On the data front, the U.K. inflation rate for February will be released.

— Holly Ellyatt