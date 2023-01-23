European Markets Cautious as Investors Weigh Economic Outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets started the new trading week on an uncertain note Monday with investors reassessing the economic outlook.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.15% in early trade, with tech stocks adding 1.1% while chemicals slid 0.7%.

Global markets have been weighing the possibility that the Federal Reserve is getting ready to slow the pace of its inflation-fighting rate hikes after economic data last week showed a decline in wholesale prices and retail sales.

On Friday, Fed Gov. Christopher Waller said he favors just a quarter-point hike on Feb. 1, when the central bank gives its next interest rate policy update. Waller also said that rates are already high enough to be slowing the economy.

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, said Friday at the World Economic Forum that the global economic outlook is not as bad as feared a couple of months ago — "but less bad doesn't quite yet mean good."

"We have to be cautious," she told a closing panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos moderated by CNBC.

U.S. stock futures were little changed Sunday evening while shares were higher in Asia overnight, but most markets in the region are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday, with markets in Shanghai shut for the whole week.

Stocks on the move: Symrise down 7%, Remy Cointreau up 3%

Shares of German flavoring and fragrance producer Symrise fell more than 7% to the bottom of the Stoxx 600 in early trade after the company missed full-year earnings expectations.

Remy Cointreau shares climbed 3% after Citigroup upgraded the French liquor company's stock to "buy" from "neutral" and raised its target price.

- Elliot Smith

Global economic outlook may be less bad — but we’re still not in a good place, IMF chief says

She said headline inflation was heading down and China's reopening was expected to boost global growth, with the IMF forecasting its economy will outpace global growth of 2.7% this year, at 4.4%, after slipping below it for the first time in four decades last year.

— Jenni Reid

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a positive open Monday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 15 points higher at 7,781, Germany's DAX 80 points higher at 15,106, France's CAC up 25 points at 7,017 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 121 points at 25,830, according to data from IG.

There are no major data or earnings releases Monday.

— Holly Ellyatt

