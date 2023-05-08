European Markets Open Muted as Investors Look Ahead to U.S. Inflation Reports

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets opened muted Tuesday, as U.K. financial markets reopened after a public holiday.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.1%, with sectors spread across marginal gains and losses.

Auto stocks led the pack with a 0.6% uptick, while oil and gas and utilities both dropped 0.5%.

Global investors are focused on U.S. inflation data due out this week; the consumer price index for April is published Wednesday and the producer price index on Thursday.

S&P 500 futures were little changed Monday night as investors looked ahead to the inflation reports while Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed as China's trade surplus beat expectations.

UBS announces Credit Suisse CEO Koerner to join board after emergency rescue

UBS on Tuesday announced that Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Koerner will join the executive board of the new joint entity once its emergency purchase of the stricken bank is completed.

The Swiss giant said the legal close of the acquisition is expected within the next few weeks, and the combined entity will operate as a "consolidated banking group."

The Credit Suisse brand will operate independently for the "foreseeable future" as UBS integrates the business in a "phased approach," the bank said in a statement.

Swiss authorities brokered the controversial emergency rescue of Credit Suisse by UBS for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.37 billion) over the course of a weekend in March, as a crisis of confidence among depositors and shareholders threatened to topple the 167-year-old institution.

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are heading for a higher open Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 9 points higher at 7,711, Germany's DAX 20 points higher at 15,972, France's CAC up 12 points at 7,452 and Italy's FTSE MIB 55 points higher at 27,403, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from Fresenius, Direct Line and Saudi Aramco. There are no major data releases.

