Europe Stocks Higher as Investors Gear Up for Central Bank Decisions

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets were higher early Tuesday as investors braced for the latest meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which begins Tuesday.

The regional Stoxx 600 index was up 0.3% at 9:37 a.m. London time, with sectors mixed. Mining stocks shook off recent negativity to climb 2.1%, while tech stocks rose 1.5%.

The Fed will announce its latest monetary policy move Wednesday and, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, there's an 81% chance that the Fed will pause rate hikes in this June meeting.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Ahead of the rate decision, market attention will also turn toward May's consumer price index report in the U.S. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect inflation to show signs of easing, forecasting a 0.1% month-over-month rise in prices, down from a 0.4% increase in April. On a yearly basis, economists expect a 4% jump.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both had their highest close since April 2022 on hopes of a rate pause.

In the U.K., new figures showed annual average wage growth accelerated from 6.6% to 7.2% in the February to April quarter, ahead of economist expectations. Employment rose by 0.2 percentage points, though the number of vacancies fell by 79,000 to 1,051,000.

The data "will only add to the heat already on the Bank of England to raise interest rates further at the policy meeting next Thursday," said Ashley Webb, U.K. economist at Capital Economics.

Investors are also preparing for the European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting Thursday, at which a 25 basis point hike is widely expected.

Europe stocks open higher

Europe stocks opened higher Tuesday, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 index up 0.45% at 8:30 a.m. BST.

Tech stocks moved 1.7% higher as global investors anticipate a pause in rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

France's CAC 40 gained 0.73% as Germany's DAX rose 0.55% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 traded 0.22% higher.

— Jenni Reid

UK wage growth hotter than forecast

U.K. wages excluding bonuses were on average 7.2% higher year on year in February to April, figures published Tuesday showed, the first period including the new minimum wage of £10.42 an hour.

A Reuters poll of economists forecast a 6.8% increase.

Adjusted for inflation, pay growth fell annually by 2% including bonuses and 1.3% excluding them.

Samuel Tombs, chief U.K. economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said wage growth had "far too much momentum" for the Bank of England to stop rate hikes yet.

He added that the rise from 6.6% wage growth in the previous quarter would also fuel the recent rise in gilt yields and raise peak rate expectations "by fanning the impression that the U.K. has a unique problem with ingrained high inflation."

The employment rate rose 0.2 percentage points over the same period, as the number of people in work hit a record high.

Unemployment also nudged 0.1 percentage points higher, to 3.8%, owing to a decline in the number of people classed as "economically inactive" — not in work or looking for work.

In one sign that the labor market is loosening, the number of vacancies fell by 79,000 to 1,051,000 in the three months to May, with businesses citing economic pressures as reasons for holding back on hiring.

— Jenni Reid

CNBC Pro: Morgan Stanley loves these 5 global A.I. chip stocks that could take Nvidia's market share

Nvidia, a dominant player in the artificial intelligence computing market, may face increasing competition from custom chip designers in the near future, according to Morgan Stanley.

"Budget costs and energy requirements are the two major limitations for future AI computing, in our view," said Morgan Stanley analysts led by Charlie Chan in a note to clients on June 11.

"We therefore expect to see increasingly energy-efficient and low-cost AI custom chip designs ahead, matching or even outpacing the growth of NVIDIA's and AMD's general purpose GPUs."

The investment bank is "overweight" on five global stocks that could benefit from this trend.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: Nervous about high rates? Analysts like these cash-rich stocks, giving one nearly 80% upside

Analysts have singled out a group of companies that will benefit from interest rates staying higher for longer: those that are rich in cash and have strong balance sheets.

Though the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to pause hikes this week, there are fears it's set to resume them after. That's because of factors such as inflation being stickier than it looks, and a labor market that continues to be tight.

CNBC Pro screened the S&P 500 and MSCI World indexes to look for such cash-rich stocks. One showed up in the screen with nearly 80% potential upside, and another two semiconductor stocks — popular with investors right now — also appeared.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open higher Tuesday as investors prepare for key central bank meetings in the U.S. and Europe.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 21 points higher at 7,584, Germany's DAX 99 points higher at 16,179, France's CAC 32 points higher at 7,281 and Italy's FTSE MIB 127 points higher at 27,527, according to data from IG.

Data releases in focus in Europe today include Germany's final inflation figure for May.

— Holly Ellyatt