European Markets Head for Flat Open After U.S. Inflation Report

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open around the flatline on Wednesday following a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation report released Tuesday.

London's FTSE is seen opening 2 points higher at 7,125, Germany's DAX down 3 points at 15,782, France's CAC 40 up 7 points at 6,552 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 4 points at 25,042, according to IG.

European markets are expected to open flat, following their counterparts in Asia-Pacific overnight. The lackluster sentiment comes came after the U.S. Labor Department reported Tuesday that in June inflation surged at its fastest pace in nearly 13 years. Consumer prices increase 5.4% in June as compared with a year earlier — the largest monthly gain since August 2008.

U.S. stock index futures were flat in overnight trading on Tuesday after the major averages finished in the red, weighed down by inflation fears.

JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs kicked off earnings season on Tuesday, with both banks beating top and bottom line estimates. Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are slated to report earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, as are BlackRock, PNC Financial and Delta.

There are no major earnings in Europe Wednesday but Dunelm and PageGroup release trading updates. On the data front, euro zone industrial production data for May is published and the Netherlands, Sweden and U.K. release June inflation data.

