European markets head for a lower open as traders await inflation data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a lower open Tuesday, as investors assess what U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House could mean for the region's economy amid worries about possible tariffs.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 18 points lower at 8,054, Germany's DAX down 93 points at 19,355, France's CAC down 34 points at 7,392 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 157 points at 33,659, according to data from IG.

Investors will scrutinize a fresh batch of economic data this week, including an inflation reading from Germany on Tuesday, and U.S. inflation and U.K. gross domestic product on Thursday.

Infineon, Bayer, Vodafone and AstraZeneca will report earnings, while U.K. unemployment and European and German ZEW economic sentiment figures are also due today.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly fell overnight with investors exercising caution even as US. stocks continued their postelection rally, with key benchmarks closing at record highs. U.S. stock futures were near flat early Tuesday.

CNBC Pro: What Trump's election victory means for global investors

President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House has sent ripples through global financial markets, with many investors looking to recalibrate their portfolios for a dramatically different policy landscape ahead.

The Republican sweep of the presidency and, potentially, both houses of Congress has triggered what analysts call the return of "Trump trades" — but with key differences to 2016 that could reshape the investment outlook.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Wall Street banks have digested the potential impact of Trump's win on U.S. bonds, Asian and European stocks, and currencies and what lies ahead for investors.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: Want to cash in on China's stimulus? Here's what the pros expect next

Chinese markets are back in the spotlight after a slew of government stimulus measures over recent weeks.

Friday's news of a five-year 10 trillion Chinese yuan ($1.4 trillion) debt swap program disappointed investors, however, falling short of calls for more direct support for the economy.

For many market participants — including Pella Funds' Jordan Cvetanovski — this means taking a longer view when it comes to investing in the Asian powerhouse.

"The markets are always impatient. They want to see a big sugar high immediately, and they want to see a big bazooka ... However, as we've discovered over many years, the Chinese government ... does things in a more measured fashion," he said.

As investors ponder how to navigate the Chinese market, Bernstein named a number of stock opportunities.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in negative territory Tuesday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 18 points lower at 8,054, Germany's DAX down 93 points at 19,355, France's CAC down 34 points at 7,392 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 157 points at 33,659, according to data from IG.

On Tuesday, earnings come from Infineon, Bayer, Vodafone and AstraZeneca. Aside from the German inflation data, UK unemployment and European and German ZEW economic sentiment figures are due.

— Holly Ellyatt