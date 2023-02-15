European Markets Mixed After Key Inflation Data; Barclays Down 8%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets were mixed after the pan-European Stoxx 600 touched a one-year high Tuesday.

The blue-chip index was flat at 9.20 a.m. London time, with sectors and major bourses mixed across positive and negative territory. Mining stocks led losses, down 0.8%, followed by banks, which lost 0.7% following Barclays losses in early trading.

U.K. CPI data showed inflation fell for the third month in a row January to hit 10.1%, according to the Office for National Statistics, below Reuters economists' expectations of 10.3%.

U.S. inflation grew slightly more than expected Tuesday, and by late afternoon the European index had rebounded to trade 0.6% higher before paring gains to just 0.1%.

Internationally, markets responded to the hotter-than-expected U.S. CPI data. Asia-Pacific markets traded lower Wednesday on the news, while U.S. stock futures slipped on Tuesday night.

Carrefour tops Stoxx 600 index on strong performance in France

Europe's largest food retailer Carrefour topped the pan-European Stoxx 600 index around 9.20 a.m. London time with a 8% increase in share price.

Carrefour announced a 800 million euro ($857 million) share buyback and increased dividends by 8% to 0.56 euros per share, Reuters reported.

France was "surprisingly strong" on topline and profitability, JPMorgan said, which combined with market share gains "should alleviate concerns around potential overpricing in the core market."

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Barclays posts 19% slide in annual net profit after costly U.S. trading blunder

Barclays on Wednesday reported a full-year net profit of £5.023 billion ($6.07 billion) for 2022, beating consensus expectations of £4.95 billion but suffering a 19% fall from the previous year's restated £6.2 billion, partly as a result of a costly trading blunder in the U.S.

Fourth-quarter attributable profit was £1.04 billion, above analyst projections of £833.29 million but down 4% from the £1.08 billion posted in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The British lender took a substantial hit from an over-issuance of securities in the U.S., which resulted in litigation and conduct charges totaling £1.6 billion over the course of 2022.

Barclays shares dropped more than 8% in early trade.

— Elliot Smith

UK inflation rate falls lower than expected to 10.1%

The U.K. inflation rate dropped to 10.1% for January, down from 10.5% in December, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

The rate is lower than Reuters economists' expectations of 10.3%.

Inflation has consistently fallen after hitting a 41-year high of 11.1% in October.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

LVMH gives musician Pharrell Williams director role

Luxury behemoth LVMH announced musician Pharrell Williams as its new men's creative director Tuesday.

Williams collaborated with the conglomerate in 2004 and 2008 and has now taken on the role with immediate effect.

The musician's first collection for Louis Vuitton will be launched during Men's Fashion Week in Paris in June.

Shares of LVMH were 0.3% higher just after market open.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open lower across the board Wednesday. Britain's FTSE is down 10 points to 7,958, France's CAC is seen around 12 points lower to 7,218. Germany's DAX is set to open 42 points lower at 15,375 and Italy's MIB is expected to lose 26 points to 27,496.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Gold prices could rise above $2,000 by the end of 2023, says UBS

Gold prices could surpass $2,000 by the end of the year amid a weakening U.S. dollar, UBS Global Wealth Management's commodity, rates, and FX analyst Wayne Gordon said.

"We think that the dollar is on a trend weakness now as we go forward into 2024. And in that context, gold has been and will continue to be a very good hedge against that dollar weakness," Gordon told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Wednesday.

To push gold to "new record levels" of $2,100 and above, the U.S. Federal Reserve needs to start cutting interest rates, he said, adding that the Fed could turn dovish in the third quarter and cut rates by year-end.

Gold prices stood at $1,856.30 during Asia's afternoon trading session.

— Charmaine Jacob

Fortescue shares fall after company reports lower half-year profit, dividends

Shares of Australia's Fortescue Metals fell 1.13% on Wednesday after the company reported lower profit and dividends for the June - December 2022 period and flagged persistent inflationary pressures.

Meanwhile, the company said it expects solid iron ore demand this year from China.

Net profit after tax came in at $2.36 million, 15% lower than the $2.78 million recorded in the same period a year ago.

Dividends also fell to 76 Australian cents, down 13% compared to the 85 Australian cents paid out for the June - December 2021 period.

— Lim Hui Jie

Stock futures open lower

U.S. stock futures slipped on Tuesday night following the release of January's hotter-than-anticipated consumer price index.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures declined by 38 points or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures each declined 0.1%.

— Hakyung Kim