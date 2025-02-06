European markets edge towards positive open ahead of earnings, Bank of England rate decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a positive open on Thursday, with investors awaiting more earnings reports and the latest monetary policy decision from the Bank of England.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 53 points higher at 8,672, Germany's DAX up 92 points at 21,640, France's CAC up 26 points at 7,905 and Italy's FTSE MIB 70 points higher at 36,772, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from ING, ArcelorMittal, Carlsberg, AstraZeneca, Ørsted, Vinci, L'Oreal, Siemens Healthineers, Telenor, Societe Generale and Maersk.

The Bank of England is expected to deliver its first interest rate cut of the year when policymakers meet on Thursday.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mostly higher overnight, tracking gains on Wall Street Wednesday as investors shrugged off a week of trade turbulence. U.S. stock futures were little changed Wednesday night after the major U.S. averages posted back-to-back winning sessions.

China stocks and currency face a tough 2025 regardless of tariffs, Capital Economics says

Stocks in China and the renminbi face "a tough year regardless of how trade tensions play out," according to Thomas Mathews, head of Asia Pacific markets at Capital Economics.

Higher tariffs, or elevated tariffs that remain where they are, leave plenty of room for "China's markets to deteriorate," according to the firm, a London-based researcher. "But tariffs are, in our view, only one reason to be downbeat," Mathews wrote Wednesday.

China's tepid economy ought to keep down bond yields, and the central bank is more likely "to let the currency weaken."

Meanwhile, stock market investors may be too optimistic about the effect of government measures to boost the economy and too confident about the ability of companies in China to "generate sustained growth in earnings per share," Mathews said, arguing that "despite a recent pick-up, EPS are still lower than they were ten years ago. And the economic backdrop of that decade was much rosier than we think the next one will be."

— Scott Schnipper

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open higher Thursday.

— Holly Ellyatt