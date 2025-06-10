Europe to follow global markets higher as China-U.S. trade talks continue in London

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

Here are the opening calls

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Good morning from London, welcome to CNBC's live blog covering all the action in European financial markets as well as the latest regional and global business news, data and earnings.

Futures data from IG suggests London's FTSE will open 11 points higher at 8,838, Germany's DAX up 62 points at 24,234, France's CAC 40 up 23 points at 7,807 and Italy's FTSE MIB 83 points higher at 40,545.

Global markets have been buoyed by trade talks that are taking place between U.S. and Chinese officials in London this week, with hopes rising that both sides can avert large-scale punitive tariffs and a trade war.

Global markets will be keeping an eye on the talks, which are set to continue Tuesday.

The latest U.K. unemployment figures are also due, but there are no other significant earnings or data reports Tuesday.

— Holly Ellyatt

Global markets buoyed by China-U.S. talks

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Global markets climbed overnight amid hopes that the U.S. and China will find a way to resolve their trade dispute, with talks between trade officials set to continue in London on Tuesday.

Asia-Pacific markets and U.S. stock futures rose Monday night as investors waited for more insights into trade discussions between the U.S. and China. Traders are looking for signs of a deal that doesn't involve the world's two largest economies slapping extravagant tariffs on each other.

Denis Balibouse | Reuters

President Donald Trump's top trade officials met their Chinese counterparts in London on Monday, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer negotiating on behalf of the U.S.

Trump has authorized Bessent's team to potentially remove U.S. restrictions on the sales of chipmaking software, jet engine parts and ethane, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Trump said Monday that the talks were going well and he was "only getting good reports," according to Reuters.

— Holly Ellyatt