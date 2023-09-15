Europe stocks extend gains after ECB hikes to record level, hints at peak rates

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets saw a positive open Friday as markets reacted to the European Central Bank's suggestion that its latest hike may be its last, and as global stocks rallied.

The regional Stoxx 600 was up 0.8% at the open, with all sectors gaining. Household goods and construction led the pack, up by 1.7% and 1.3%, respectively.

The index climbed 1.52% Thursday, its best session since the start of June, according to LSED figures.

The ECB increased interest rates by 25 basis points, a 10th consecutive hike taking its main rate to a record high of 4%. New staff projections revised its inflation forecasts for this year and next slightly higher, to 5.6% and 3.2%, though nudged its 2025 forecast lower, from 2.2% to 2.1%. Staff also revised economic growth expectations for the euro zone lower.

But perhaps the biggest development came in a firm suggestion ECB Governing Council members do not expect further rate hikes at this time, and that rates may be held steady for some time.

"Based on its current assessment, the Governing Council considers that the key ECB interest rates have reached levels that, maintained for a sufficiently long duration, will make a substantial contribution to the timely return of inflation to the target," the central bank said in a statement.

"The Governing Council's future decisions will ensure that the key ECB interest rates will be set at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary."

"From now on, the focus of the ECB debate will shift to the length of the likely rate plateau," said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg.

Asia-Pacific stock markets were higher Friday, boosted by Chinese economic data, which beat expectations.

U.S. futures were cautiously higher after Thursday's rally off the back of the blockbuster IPO of Arm Holdings. The session also saw the release of the U.S. producer price index, a key inflation metric that came in above estimates.

Euro nudges higher after ECB jolt

The euro ticked slightly higher Friday morning after Thursday on the back of the European Central Bank's suggestion it may be done with interest rate rises as it hiked by 25 basis points.

The euro fell 0.8% against the U.S. dollar Thursday, its worst day since July 27, according to LSEG data.

It was 0.2% higher at $1.0661 at 8:56 a.m. Frankfurt time Friday.

European bond yields, which fell on the ECB announcement, were also slightly higher Friday.

Strategists at Dutch bank ING said a "dovish ECB hike" had combined with a dollar rally on strong U.S. activity data.

"With a full 25bp hike already in the price by year-end, the ECB had to move away from dovish language to support the euro, while quite the opposite happened," Chris Turner and Francesco Pesole said in a note.

"Markets have taken on board the notion that the ECB has likely peaked, meaning that data releases in the eurozone should lose some degree of market relevance ... Expect EUR/USD short-term rate differentials to be an even closer function of US activity prints from now on."

— Jenni Reid

Europe stocks head for strong open

European stocks were seen advancing early Friday, according to IG data.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was set to open 27 points higher at 7,722 points; Germany's DAX 83 points higher at 15,905; and France's CAC 40 up by 43 points at 7,369.

— Jenni Reid

Oil prices rally to 10-month high following better-than-expected China data

Oil prices rose to 10-month highs on the back of stronger-than-expected August data on Chinese retail sales and industrial production.

Global benchmark Brent traded 0.92% higher at $94.56 a barrel, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures stood 1.02% higher at $91.08 per barrel.

China's retail sales grew 4.6% compared to a year ago, better than expectations of a 3% growth forecast by a Reuters poll. Similarly, industrial production grew by 4.5% in August from a year ago, also better than the 3.9% forecast.

— Lee Ying Shan

China August retail sales and factory output beat expectations, but fixed asset investment misses

China's retail sales and industrial production picked up in August, with better-than-expected growth, according to National Bureau of Statistics data released Friday.

Retail sales grew by 4.6% in August from a year ago, beating expectations for 3% growth forecast by a Reuters poll. The increase was also faster than the 2.5% year-on-year pace in July.

Industrial production also rose by 4.5% in August from a year ago, better than the 3.9% forecast and faster than the 3.7% increase reported for July.

Fixed asset investment, however, grew by 3.2% year-on-year in August on a year-to-date basis. That missed expectations for a 3.3% increase and was slower than the 3.4% pace reported as of July.

Read the full story here.

— Evelyn Cheng

