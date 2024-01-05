Europe stocks head for lower open as global sentiment falters; euro zone inflation data due

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a lower start Friday, rounding off a choppy first week of the new year.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index gained 0.7% on Thursday, following two negative sessions. Stock markets in the U.S. and Asia-Pacific have had a mostly negative start to 2024, with the major Wall Street averages on course to snap nine-week winning runs.

Flash euro zone inflation figures are due Friday morning, after headline prints for France and Germany both crept higher on the previous month. Euro zone price rises cooled significantly to 2.4% in November, but economists polled by Reuters expect that to have risen to 3% in December.

In the U.S., investors will be assessing whether the December jobs report indicates the economy is cooling enough to allow for interest rate cuts, but not so much as to signal economic distress. The Dow Jones estimate is for a nonfarm payrolls gain of 170,000.

U.K. house prices rose in 2023, lender Halifax says

U.K. house prices defied expectations by rising in 2023, according to figures from the country's biggest mortgage lender Halifax.

Growth was concentrated in the last three months of the year, but saw house prices end 2023 1.7% higher than December 2022.

Analysts had forecast a fall of up to 10% in the market in 2023.

The rise is "likely being driven by a shortage of properties on the market, rather than the strength of buyer demand," said Kim Kinnaird, director at Halifax Mortgages.

The recent fall in U.K. mortgage rates may help boost buyer confidence in the months ahead, Kinnaird said.

However, Halifax still says house prices could fall between 2% and 4% this year.

— Jenni Reid

Europe stocks to open lower

European stocks are set to open lower Thursday.

IG data sees France's CAC 40 down 43.8 points at 7,412, Germany's DAX down 103 points at 16,527, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 lower by 48 points at 7,682.

— Jenni Reid

Oil prices fall as U.S. fuel inventory build up overshadows Mideast tensions

Oil prices fell on Thursday as a huge U.S. fuel inventory buildup overshadowed worries about supply disruptions from mounting tensions in the Middle East.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for February lost 51 cents, or .7%, to settle at $72.19 a barrel. The Brent contract for March shed 66 cents, or .84%, to settle at $77.59 a barrel.

U.S. gasoline stocks increased by 10.9 million barrels to 237 million barrels total for the week ending Dec. 29, according to data from the Energy Information Agency. Motor fuel supplied to the market, an indicator of demand, fell by 1.2 million barrels per day to nearly 8 million barrels per day total.

The U.S. inventory build shifted focus away from mounting tensions in the Middle East. Crude prices rose more than 2% on Wednesday as militant attacks disrupt shipping in the Red Sea and a Libyan oilfield was shutdown due to protests.

— Spencer Kimball

ADP report shows stronger than expected job growth in December

Private payroll growth topped estimates for growth in December, according to an ADP report Thursday showing a still-vibrant labor market.

Companies added 164,000 for the month, better than the downwardly revised 101,000 for December and the 130,000 estimate from Dow Jones. Leisure and hospitality led the way with 59,000 new jobs while construction added 24,000. Small businesses were the biggest job creators, as those with fewer than 50 employees added 74,000.

The reports comes a day ahead of the Labor Department's nonfarm payrolls release, which is expected to show an increase of 170,000.

—Jeff Cox