Europe markets expected to open mixed as investors await euro zone inflation data

European stocks are expected to open in mixed territory on Friday, with investors awaiting the release of euro zone inflation data.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 7 points higher at 8,285, Germany's DAX down 13 points at 19,408, France's CAC down 5 points at 7,173 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 48 points at 33,261, according to data from IG.

It comes after the pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed up around 0.45% in the previous session.

France's CAC 40 index rose 0.51% on Thursday, rebounding from a decline on Wednesday even as the country's risk premium drew level with Greece's for the first time ongoing political turmoil.

On the data front, investors will closely monitor flash euro zone inflation data for November on Friday. The reading comes ahead of the European Central Bank's last meeting of the year on Dec. 12.

Across the Atlantic, U.S. markets reopen for a shortened trading session after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly lost ground on Friday, led by losses in South Korean stocks, while strong inflation data from Tokyo boosted expectations of an imminent rate hike from the Bank of Japan.

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

CNBC Pro: 7 stocks to buy before the year-end, according to the pros

As investors prepare their portfolios for 2025, Wall Street's finest have identified several European companies they believe offer significant growth potential despite market uncertainties.

Morgan Stanley downgraded European equities to neutral earlier this year. Yet, they suggest "Europe is a stock picker's market" now since equities on the continent have begun to diverge from each other in terms of performance.

Meanwhile, investment firm Bernstein's top 10 picks outperformed the MSCI Europe Small index by 5 percentage points since the end of October.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

How to 'tariff-hedge' your European portfolio, according to TS Lombard

As Europe faces the prospect of tariffs on its exports to the United States, TS Lombard has advised investors in the region on how to "tariff-hedge" their portfolios.

In a note this week, Davide Oneglia, director of European and global macro at TS Lombard, advised European investors to address their "tariff risk" by looking at their exposure "in the way Donald Trump ... does, i.e. in terms of the USD value of the U.S. deficit/surplus in goods by country and sector."

He suggested three key ways investors could protect their portfolios.

Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Holly Ellyatt

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open mixed on Friday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 7 points higher at 8,285, Germany's DAX down 13 points at 19,408, France's CAC down 5 points at 7,173 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 48 points at 33,261, according to data from IG.

Market participants will closely monitor flash euro zone inflation data for November, as well as preliminary inflation readings for France and Italy.

— Sam Meredith