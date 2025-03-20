Money Report

EU delays implementing first retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods to middle of April

By Katrina Bishop, CNBC

EU flags flutter in front of European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany July 18, 2024. 
Jana Rodenbusch | Reuters
  • The European Union will delay implementing its first set of tariffs on goods from the U.S. until the middle of April, an EU spokesperson told CNBC Thursday.
  • "The Commission has decided to align the timing of the two sets of EU countermeasures against US 232 tariffs on EU steel and aluminum," the spokesperson told CNBC.

"The change represents a slight adjustment to the timeline and does not diminish the impact of our response, in particular as the EU continues to prepare for retaliation of up to EUR 26 billion."

CNBC's Silvia Amaro contributed to this report.

This developing story will be updated shortly.

