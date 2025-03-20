EU delays implementing first retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods to middle of April

The European Union will delay implementing its first set of tariffs on goods from the U.S. until the middle of April, an EU spokesperson told CNBC Thursday.

"The Commission has decided to align the timing of the two sets of EU countermeasures against US 232 tariffs on EU steel and aluminum," the spokesperson told CNBC.

"The change represents a slight adjustment to the timeline and does not diminish the impact of our response, in particular as the EU continues to prepare for retaliation of up to EUR 26 billion."

