Elon Musk's X temporarily down for tens of thousands of users

Roughly 25,000 users were reporting issues with Elon Musk's X around 8:45 a.m. ET, according to analytics platform Downdetector.

By around 9:55 a.m. the issue appeared to be mostly resolving, with around 2,000 users experiencing issues.

Additional information on the cause or full extent of the outage was not immediately clear.

The Elon Musk-owned social media platform X experienced a brief outage on Saturday morning, with tens of thousands of users reportedly unable to use the site.

About 25,000 users reported issues with the platform, according to the analytics platform Downdetector, which gathers data from users to monitor issues with various platforms.

Roughly 21,000 users reported issues just after 8:30 a.m. ET, per the analytics platform.

The issues appeared to be largely resolved by around 9:55 a.m., when about 2,000 users were reporting issues with the platform.

X did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. Additional information on the outage was not available.

Musk, the billionaire owner of SpaceX and Tesla, acquired X, formerly known as Twitter in 2022.

The site has had a number of widespread outages since the acquisition.

The site experienced another outage in March, which Musk attributed at the time to a "massive cyberattack."

"We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources," Musk wrote in a post at the time.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates