Elon Musk says he's leaving government work with DOGE, thanks Trump

In a post on X, Elon Musk thanked President Trump and said that his "scheduled time" for government work is coming to an end.

Musk created and has been overseeing the Department of Government Efficiency, tasked with slashing the size of the federal government.

"The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government," Musk wrote.

With his official stint in government coming to an end, Elon Musk thanked President Donald Trump on Wednesday for "the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending."

Since joining the second Trump administration at the beginning of the term in January, Musk has led the Department of Government Efficiency, tasked with slashing the size of the federal government.

As a so-called special government employee, Musk can work for the administration for 130 days in a calendar year. The end of May marks 130 days since Trump's inauguration.

Musk, the world's richest person, is CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and artificial intelligence startup xAI. Musk said this week that he plans to focus more on his businesses.