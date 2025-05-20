Money Report

Elon Musk says he will spend ‘a lot less' on future campaign donations

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Elon MusK, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., speaks via video link at the Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.
Christopher Pike | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Elon Musk on Tuesday said he plans to spend "a lot less" on political donations in the future, signaling a change in attitude from President Donald Trump's top campaign backer.

