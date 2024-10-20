Elon Musk offers $1 million a day to entice swing state voters to sign petition

Elon Musk said he'll give away $1 million daily until Election Day to registered voters in swing states who sign his America PAC petition.

Musk has embarked on a speaking tour in Pennsylvania to drive voter registration in his support of Trump.

Elon Musk said Saturday that he would randomly award $1 million a day to registered voters who sign a petition for his pro-Trump political action committee in an effort to get his fans in swing states to the polls.

Speaking at an America PAC event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Musk said, "I have a surprise for you," adding that the prize money is available "every day from now until the election."

Musk then called up a man named John Dreher, who he said was one of the petition signees in attendance, and handed him a giant check.

"I think think is kind of fun, and you know, it seems like a good use of money basically," said the Tesla CEO, who is worth almost $250 billion.

Musk, who is also CEO of defense contractor SpaceX and owner of social media platform X, embarked on a speaking tour in Pennsylvania to drive voter registration in his support of the Republican nominee. He called the state the "linchpin" in this election.

"How Pennsylvania goes I think is how the election goes," Musk said.

The deadline to sign the petition is Monday night, which is the day Pennsylvania's voter registration closes. The petition, posted on the America PAC website, said that to be eligible for payments, signees "must be registered voters of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, or Wisconsin."

Rick Hasen, a UCLA law professor and NBC news election law analyst, said in a blog post that Musk's initiative appears to be a violation of federal election laws, specifically one that says a person who "pays or offers to pay or accepts payment either for registration to vote or for voting shall be fined not more than $10,000 or imprisoned not more than five years, or both."

"Certain things in this country can be sold, and certain things we have decided should not be for sale," Hasen told CNBC in an interview. "Congress has determined you should not be able to sell your vote to the highest bidder, and we should not have the political process distorted by people with the most wealth who may try to get you to vote in a certain way."

CNBC reached out to Musk and one of his advisors for comment, but they didn't respond.

In an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday, Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro said Musk's plan to give money to registered voters in his state is "deeply concerning" and "it's something that law enforcement could take a look at."

Floating conspiracy theories

At pro-Trump events, Musk has pushed debunked voter fraud conspiracies, called for deregulation, and repeatedly characterized President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump's rival, as replaceable "puppets."

"No one's even bothering to try to kill Kamala, you know, because there's no point," Musk said on Saturday, repeating a line he's used in the past that caught the attention of the secret service. "I'm not suggesting someone should try to kill her, it would be pointless, but I'm just saying. I'm just making an observation."

Musk said in his appearances that he views many government agencies and regulations in the U.S. as ineffective and unnecessary. Trump has taken up an idea floated by Musk to create a government efficiency commission, and said the tech magnate would be a big part of the commission.

"We should not trust the government, really. We just shouldn't," Musk said Harrisburg. "Even if I'm in the government, don't trust the government."

While Musk's companies have long relied on government spending and support, he's berated the Federal Communications Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency, Federal Aviation Administration and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries for holding SpaceX back.

"We get crazy things," Musk said, "like SpaceX got fined $140,000 for dumping potable drinking water on the ground at Starbase."

As CNBC previously reported, SpaceX has repeatedly discharged hot, industrial wastewater into the wetlands surrounding the company's launch pad in Boca Chica, Texas, which the EPA found was a Clean Water Act violation.

Musk mocked NOAA Fisheries for asking SpaceX to conduct a study to predict how its rockets could impact sharks and whales if they fall into the ocean.

"I'm like, it's a big ocean, you know, there's a lot of sharks. It's not impossible, but it's very unlikely," Musk said. The agency's mission is to "conserve America's coastal and marine resources."

Musk's animosity towards President Biden picked up in 2021, when the White House declined to invite Tesla to an electric vehicle summit.

"You know, Tesla's about 140,000 people -- it's like there's a lot of blood, sweat and tears from people working hard to make great electric cars," Musk said on Saturday. "To be could-shouldered like that for no reason. It's like, what's the deal?"

Musk has long battled unions, and Tesla was charged with union-busting before the EV summit. Biden has maintained a pro-labor platform throughout his presidency.

One attendee in Harrisburg asked Musk if he believed that self-driving cars should eventually be mandatory if they can perform more safely in traffic than human drivers. Tesla has promised customers a "robotaxi" for years, but never produced one.

Musk suggested he was against anything federally mandated.

"We should just get the government out of things and let the market figure it out," he said. "I'm generally against government. With that, I'd like to thank you all for coming. It's been an honor to speak with you."

Musk only mentioned Trump sparingly throughout the evening, and didn't discuss his policies or record as president in any detail.

