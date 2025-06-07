Elon Musk appears to delete some explosive X posts amid feud with Trump

Some of Elon Musk's X posts, including one accusing President Donald Trump of links to Jeffrey Epstein, were no longer available as of Saturday morning.

It was not immediately clear why the posts were deleted.

The removal of the posts comes after Trump and Musk took to social media this week to exchange barbs.

Elon Musk has appeared to delete some of his posts on his social media platform X that escalated his bitter feud with President Donald Trump this week.

One post, no longer available as of Saturday morning, accused Trump of being mentioned in "files" of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Musk's accusation, which the White House has disputed, marked an escalation in the public spat between the men.

"Hmm...this page doesn't exist. Try searching for something else," said the X page that once displayed Musk's post.

On Thursday, Musk also responded "yes" to a user's post that called for Trump to be impeached and replaced with Vice President JD Vance.

That post was also no longer available as of Saturday morning.

In an interview on Friday with "manosphere" comedian Theo Von, Vance said Musk was making a "huge mistake" going after Trump, while attempting to downplay the billionaire's attacks as an "emotional guy" who got frustrated.

It was not immediately clear why Musk deleted the posts. The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Nonetheless, it's the latest twist in the rapidly deteriorating relationship between the onetime allies.

Just over one week ago, Trump and Musk exchanged compliments at the conclusion of Musk's official time leading the Department of Government Efficiency.

But their relationship devolved this week as the two men exchanged barbs on social media, stemming in large part from Musk's vocal opposition to Trump's "big, beautiful bill," CNBC previously reported.

In one of the now-deleted posts, Musk accused Trump of being mentioned in files related to Epstein, without providing any evidence of his claim.

Musk alleged, "that is the real reason they have not been made public."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt rejected Musk's allegations.

"This is an unfortunate episode from Elon, who is unhappy with the One Big Beautiful Bill because it does not include the policies he wanted," she said in a statement to CNN.