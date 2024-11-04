Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Election 2024 live updates: Harris and Trump make last appeals to battleground voters

By Jake Piazza,CNBC, Rebecca Picciotto,CNBC, Dan Mangan,CNBC, Kevin Breuninger,CNBC, Annie Nova,CNBC and Ece Yildirim,CNBC

Combination with Former President and Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump (L), and Vice President and Democratic Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris. 
AP

This is CNBC's live coverage of the 2024 U.S. elections on Nov. 5.

The closing day of the 2024 presidential campaign is underway, and CNBC is covering the final hours of the race live.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Former President Donald Trump begins his day in Raleigh, North Carolina, before attending rallies in Reading, Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh, and finishing out the night in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Vice President Kamala Harris will also hold rallies in Reading and Pittsburgh, part of a four-stop barnstorm of Pennsylvania that will culminate in a massive rally and concert on the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum.

More than 75 million people have already voted in person early or by mail, according to NBC's early vote tracker.

The first polling places will close on Tuesday evening at 6:00 p.m. ET in parts of Kentucky and Indiana. For more state by state poll hours and voting information, click here.

Harris to barnstorm Pennsylvania on the final day of campaigning

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attends a campaign rally, in Erie, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 14, 2024.
Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters
Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attends a campaign rally, in Erie, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 14, 2024.

Harris will spend her final day on the campaign trail holding rallies across Pennsylvania, a must-win battleground state that both Republican and Democratic strategists see as the key to winning the Oval Office.

Money Report

news 24 mins ago

‘Too much doom and gloom': OPEC chief is bullish on oil demand despite extended production cuts

news 36 mins ago

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Harris will start the day in Joe Biden's hometown of Scranton, before holding a rally in Allentown, then going on to a local stop in Reading. On Monday night, Harris will hold rallies in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. The latter two will feature musical guests, including Lady Gaga in Pittsburgh and Katy Perry in Philadelphia, according to the campaign.

Pennsylvania went for Trump in the 2016 presidential election, but flipped to Biden in 2020. Polls show Harris and Trump neck and neck in the state.

— Jake Piazza

Roughly 76 million Americans have already voted early

A man votes on the second day of early voting in Wisconsin at the American Serb Hall Banquet in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. October 23, 2024. 
Vincent Alban | Reuters
A man votes on the second day of early voting in Wisconsin at the American Serb Hall Banquet in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. October 23, 2024. 

Roughly 76 million Americans have already voted early, both through mail-in and early in-person voting, according to NBC News.

Among the states that record voters' party alignment, 41% of early voters are registered Democrats and 39% are registered Republicans. Early voting rules differ across states.

— Jake Piazza

Trump to hit three battleground states on Election Eve

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump smiles while the audience cheers during his rally in Kinston, North Carolina, U.S., November 3, 2024.
Jonathan Drake | Reuters
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump smiles while the audience cheers during his rally in Kinston, North Carolina, U.S., November 3, 2024.

Trump will split his time across three battleground states on the final day before the election.

Rallies are planned in Raleigh, North Carolina; Reading, Pennsylvania; Pittsburgh and Grand Rapids, Michigan, according to the Trump campaign.

Grand Rapids occupies a unique position in Trump campaign history: Michigan's second largest city has been Trump's final stop on Election Eve in both of his previous presidential campaigns.

— Jake Piazza

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us