Drone maker AeroVironment shares pop 20% on earnings beat

- AeroVironment beat fourth-quarter expectations on the top and bottom lines.
- The drone maker's stock soared following the earnings report.
AeroVironment stock rocketed more than 20% higher Wednesday as the drone maker beat fourth quarter expectations on the top and bottom lines.
Here's how the company did compared to analyst expectations:
- Earnings: $1.61 per share adjusted vs $1.39 per share expected
- Revenue: $275 million vs $242 million expected
The company reported financial results after market close Tuesday and logged record fiscal year revenue of $820.6 million, up 14% over the prior period.
AeroVironment reported net income of $16.66 million for the fourth quarter, or 59 cents per share, compared to net income of $6.05 million, or 22 cents per share, last year.
