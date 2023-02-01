Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

DraftKings Cuts 140 Jobs as Part of Reorganization

By Contessa Brewer,CNBC

David L. Ryan | The Boston Globe via Getty Images
  • Sports-betting giant Draft Kings is cutting 140 jobs in a reorganization.
  • The eliminated roles equal about 3.5% of the company's workforce.
  • Earlier this week, DraftKings and Molson Coors announced a partnership related to their Super Bowl ad.

DraftKings is eliminating 140 jobs, or about 3.5% of its workforce, as part of a reorganization.

The stock rose about 3% on Thursday.

The sports betting giant said it is increasingly focused on making its operations more efficient.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"We are constantly evaluating our teams to ensure they are best positioned to meet our company goals in 2023 and beyond," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

DraftKings said it's shifting investment from business-to-business into mobile developments. Affected segments include engineering and talent acquisition.

DraftKings also said roles are being eliminated in the U.S and internationally, but primarily in its Europe, Middle East and Africa segment.

Money Report

news 41 mins ago

New York Office of Rep. George Santos Vandalized With Graffiti, Police Say

news 51 mins ago

Tech Stocks Just Finished a Five-Week Rally — the Longest Stretch Since Market Peak in November 2021

The company plans to report 2022 fourth quarter results on Feb. 16.

Earlier this week, DraftKings and Molson Coors announced a partnership related to their Super Bowl ad.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us