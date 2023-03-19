Dow Futures Rise More Than 100 Points After UBS Buys Credit Suisse to Stem Bank Crisis: Live Updates

U.S. stock futures rose on Sunday as the Swiss government engineered a forced takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, marking the latest effort by governments around the world to stifle a crisis threatening the banking sector.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 137 points, or 0.4%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.5% and Nasdaq-100 futures climbed 0.4%.

Investors remained on edge as the week's trading began with regional banks still under pressure to shore up their deposit bases in the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this month. Wall Street expects more may be needed to be done to restore confidence in the banking system after U.S. regulators backstopped SVB's uninsured deposits and offered new funding for troubled banks one week ago.

The instability in the financial sector over the past two weeks raised the stakes for the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on Wednesday. As of Sunday evening, there is about a 62% chance of a quarter-point increase by the Fed, according to CME Group data using fed funds futures contracts as a guide. The other 38% is in the no-hike camp, anticipating that Chairman Jerome Powell may start to ease his aggressive tightening campaign that began in March 2022 in the face of the emerging financial contagion.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs, or $3.2 billion, with the combined bank to have $5 trillion in assets. Credit Suisse shares were down 21% last week. Shortly after UBS announced its takeover deal, the Fed announced it had joined with other central banks in a joint liquidity operation. The group of central banks — including the Bank of Canada, Bank of England, Bank of Japan, European Central Bank and Swiss National Bank — agreed to increase the frequency of their U.S. dollar swap line arrangements from weekly to daily.



UBS's takeover of its beleaguered rival is "unambiguously good for the overarching concerns about the stability of the global banking sector," according to B. Riley Wealth Management's Chief Market Strategist Art Hogan.

But traders may be anxious for more to be done by regulators to stem the slide in regional banks. First Republic shares ended last week 72% lower even after a group of banks Thursday pledged to deposit $30 billion in the San Francisco institution that's become the focus on Wall Street. The SPDR Regional Banking ETF (KRE) tumbled 14% last week.

Despite the anxieties surrounding bank stocks, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed higher for the week as investors rotated back into technology shares that could benefit from a lower interest rate environment. Meanwhile, the Dow declined 0.15% for the week.



"I think there's there's been an overreaction to the regional banks ... And that likely represents an opportunity," said Hogan.

"As we enter a new week, we will likely see a bid for both the big money center banks, and for the energy complex writ large, because I think there's been a couple of severe overreactions in the marketplace," Hogan added.

Regional bank stocks under pressure amid banking crisis fears

Regional bank shares plunged last week as Wall Street grew anxious over a widespread banking crisis.

The SPDR Regional Banking ETF (KRE) declined 6% on Friday, ending the week 14% lower. First Republic was the worst performer among regional banks, with shares plunging 72% week-to-date on Friday's close.

PacWest fell 19% during Friday's trading session, while US Bancorp and Western Alliance dropped 9% and 15%, respectively.

— Hakyung Kim

UBS buys Credit Suisse in $3.2 billion takeover

UBS finalized an agreement to buy its rival Credit Suisse for $3.2 billion. Swiss regulators played a key role in facilitating the deal in efforts to quell a contagion threatening the banking sector.

Credit Suisse saw its shares tumble last week after its largest investor, the Saudi National Bank, announced that it would not provide additional funding for the Swiss firm. Despite following measures from Credit Suisse and Swiss regulators to calm investors' fears — including a loan of up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) — shares plunged 25.5% by the end of the week.

Under the deal, Credit Suisse shareholders receive will 1 UBS share for every 22.48 Credit Suisse shares they hold. The combined bank will have $5 trillion of invested assets, according to UBS.

— Hakyung Kim

Warren Buffet in talks with Biden administration regarding banking crisis

Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet has been in discussions with senior Biden administration officials in recent days regarding the crisis in the banking sector, according to a report from Reuters. The billionaire investor has been a longtime investor in the financial sector.

The details of the discussions have not been disclosed. The White House and U.S. Treasury declined to comment on the talks, according to Reuters.

— Hakyung Kim

Stock futures open higher

U.S. stock futures opened higher on Sunday night.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 65 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.3% and Nasdaq-100 futures climbed 0.4%.

— Hakyung Kim