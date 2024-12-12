Dow futures are little changed after index posts longest losing streak since April: Live updates

Dow futures were little changed in overnight trading Thursday following a losing session on Wall Street.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.1%. S&P 500 futures hovered near the flatline, while Nasdaq-100 futures rose 0.4%, respectively.

Broadcom gained 15% after issuing stronger-than-expected guidance on its fiscal first quarter revenue and reporting that artificial intelligence revenue soared 220% for the year. Shares of home furnishing company RH popped 18% on strong revenue growth guidance.

The overnight moves come on the heels of a losing session on Wall Street. The 30-stock Dow dropped 234 points, or about 0.5%, falling for a sixth consecutive day and marking its longest losing streak since April. The Nasdaq Composite fell nearly 0.7% and broke below the 20,000 mark as technology stocks such as Nvidia slumped, while the S&P 500 edged down about 0.5%.

For the week, the Dow is heading for a 1.6% decline, while the S&P 500 is on pace for slide of 0.6%. The Nasdaq has outperformed, on track for a 0.2% advance for the period.

Thursday's moves followed a producer price index report for November that came in ahead of expectations. Wholesale prices increased 0.4% last month, higher than the Dow Jones consensus estimate of 0.2%.

The recent rise in equities has fanned some concerns of an overvalued market fueled by a postelection rally, but some on Wall Street think there may still be more room to run.

"I think we're at the point of optimism, I don't think we're at the point of euphoria right now," Joe Terranova, chief market strategist at Virtus Investment Partners, said Thursday on CNBC's "Closing Bell." "I think the reason to be skeptical about the ability for the market to have another significant positive year like it's had the last two years is the fact that everyone is bullish."

He thinks now is the time for investors to focus on specific sectors, rather than an overall rise in equities.

Friday marks a light day for economic data, with November import and export data due out.

Broadcom, RH among biggest movers after hours

These are the stocks making the moves after the bell Thursday:

Broadcom — Shares popped 14% after the company posted better-than-expected earnings and said it's seeing strong demand as it develops custom AI chips. The company offered stronger-than-expected guidance for the fourth quarter and its semiconductor solutions group.

RH — RH surged nearly 18% despite posting third-quarter earnings that fell short of Wall Street's estimates. The company raising its fourth-quarter guidance and said it expects revenue growth to range between 18% and 20%, versus and LSEG estimate of 7.1%.

— Samantha Subin

Dow futures open little changed

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened lower Thursday evening, with the Dow edging down 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures added 0.05% and 0.4%, respectively.

— Samantha Subin