DOJ seizes record $225 million in crypto tied to global ‘pig butchering' scams

By MacKenzie Sigalos, CNBC

Chesnot | Getty Images
  • The Justice Department announced the seizure of $225.3 million in crypto.
  • It is the largest-ever seizure of crypto linked to confidence schemes known as "pig butchering."
  • The DOJ thanked Tether for aiding the probe and urged more victims to come forward.

The Justice Department announced Wednesday the largest-ever U.S. seizure of cryptocurrency linked to so-called "pig butchering" scams that have cost victims billions globally.

Federal prosecutors filed a civil forfeiture action targeting more than $225 million in cryptocurrency traced to a sprawling web of fraudulent investment platforms. Victims were tricked into believing they were investing in legitimate crypto ventures, only to be scammed by criminal networks often operating overseas.

"This seizure of $225.3 million in funds linked to cryptocurrency investment scams marks the largest cryptocurrency seizure in U.S. Secret Service history," said Shawn Bradstreet, special agent in charge of the U.S. Secret Service's San Francisco Field Office, in a statement.

Authorities said the network was connected to at least 400 suspected victims worldwide, including dozens in the U.S. Crypto fraud was responsible for more than $5.8 billion in reported losses last year, according to FBI data.

The seized funds are now subject to forfeiture proceedings aimed at eventually returning money to victims.

The U.S. Secret Service and FBI used blockchain analysis and other tools to trace the cryptocurrency back to stolen assets. The DOJ credited Tether, the world's largest stablecoin issuer, for assisting in the operation.

According to the complaint, the funds were linked to the theft and laundering of money from victims of cryptocurrency investment fraud schemes, commonly known as confidence scams that often involve romance.

The network relied on hundreds of thousands of transactions to obscure the origin of the funds, using sophisticated blockchain maneuvers to conceal the flow of stolen assets.

