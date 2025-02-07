DOGE chief Musk polls X users if staffer who quit over racist tweets should be rehired

Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk launched a poll on his social media platform X asking users if a staffer at his DOGE team should be rehired after resigning over the exposure of tweets advocating for racism and eugenics.

The staffer, Marko Elez, resigned Thursday after The Wall Street Journal asked the White House about the 25-year-old's connection to an X account that had made inflammatory posts.

Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk on Friday launched a poll on his social media platform X asking users if a staffer at his DOGE team should be rehired after resigning from his Trump administration post over the exposure of tweets advocating for racism and eugenics.

"Bring back @DOGE staffer who made inappropriate statements via a now deleted pseudonym?" Musk wrote in a tweet, which carried the options "yes" and "no" for users to click on.

The staffer, Marko Elez, resigned Thursday after The Wall Street Journal asked the White House about the 25-year-old's connection to an X account that had made inflammatory posts.

"Just for the record, I was racist before it was cool," the account posted last summer, the Journal reported.

Musk's poll, which is due to close before noon ET on Friday, had more than 203,000 votes as of 10:15 a.m.

Elez was one of a group of young adults on Musk's Department of Government Efficiency team, which has been tasked by President Donald Trump to cut federal spending and reduce the U.S. government workforce.

On Thursday, before he quit, Elez and another DOGE staffer were approved by a federal judge to get access to the payment system of the U.S. Treasury. The judge restricted their ability to share data from that highly sensitive system with other people.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.