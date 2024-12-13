Money Report

Dick Van Dyke still sings and dances at 99: What you can learn from him about living a long, happy and healthy life

By Renée Onque,CNBC

Variety | Variety | Getty Images

Just before his 99th birthday, icon Dick Van Dyke starred in Coldplay's recent music video for the song "All My Love."

The Directors' Cut version of the video resembles a mini-documentary with interview clips and photos that span Van Dyke's decades-long career as an actor and comedian.

Van Dyke, who turned 99 today, appears in the video dancing barefoot and singing alongside lead singer Chris Martin in the backyard of his home in Malibu.

The entertainer's family, including his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, walk into frame and dance with him, too.

"I'm acutely aware that I could go any day now," Van Dyke said.

"But I don't know why it doesn't concern me. I'm not afraid of it. I have that feeling, totally against anything intellectual, that I'm going to be alright."

Van Dyke has nearly 80 years of entertainment under his belt. From The Golden Globes to the Tony Awards, his appearances in movies like "Mary Poppins" and "Bye Bye Birdie" have led to many awards and cemented his impact in Hollywood.

And Van Dyke loves what he does. He says he's "one of those lucky people who got to do for a living what I would have done anyway."

Many of the happiest super-agers never retire and have purposeful jobs that fulfill them. "Think how lucky I am," he said. "I got to do what I do — play and act silly."

