DHS takes family of Colorado fire attack suspect into ICE custody, Noem says

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) Kristi Noem testifies before the House Appropriations Homeland Security Subcommittee hearing on oversight of the Department of Homeland Security, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 6, 2025.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
  • Federal agents took into custody the family of Mohamed Soliman, the man accused of attempted murder in the fire attack on demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a social media post.
  • Noem said that authorities are investigating whether Soliman's family knew about or supported Sunday's attack.

Federal agents on Tuesday took into custody the family of Mohamed Soliman, the man accused of attempted murder in the fire attack on demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a social media post.

Noem said that authorities are investigating whether Soliman's family knew about or supported Sunday's attack.

"Today, @DHSgov and @ICEGov are taking the family of suspected Boulder, Colorado terrorist, and illegal alien, Mohamed Soliman, into ICE custody," Noem said in her post on X.

"This terrorist will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We are investigating to what extent his family knew about this heinous attack, if they had knowledge of it, or if they provided support to it," Noem wrote.

"I am continuing to pray for the victims of this attack and their families. Justice will be served."

Boulder attack suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman poses for a jail booking photograph after his arrest in Boulder, Colorado, U.S. June 2, 2025. Boulder Police Department/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY
Boulder Police Department | Via Reuters
Boulder attack suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman poses for a jail booking photograph after his arrest in Boulder, Colorado, U.S. June 2, 2025. Boulder Police Department/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

