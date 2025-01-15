Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Airlines

DOT sues Southwest, fines Frontier for ‘chronically delayed flights'

The lawsuit and fines come at the end of the Biden administration, which has taken a harder line toward consumer protections than previous administrations

By Leslie Josephs | CNBC

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 departs Los Angeles International Airport en route to Las Vegas on September 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. 
Kevin Carter | Getty Images
  • The suit alleges Southwest Airlines repeatedly operated late-arriving flights in 2022.

The Department of Transportation on Wednesday sued Southwest Airlines, alleging the carrier operated chronically delayed flights, and fined Frontier Airlines for late-arriving flights.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The lawsuit follows a DOT fine on JetBlue Airways for similar allegations.

The lawsuit and fines come at the end of the Biden administration, which has taken a harder line toward consumer protections than previous administrations.

The DOT said that Southwest's flights from Chicago Midway International Airport to Oakland, Calif. and from Baltimore to Cleveland arrived late nearly 200 times between April and August 2022.

"Each flight was chronically delayed for five straight months," the DOT said. It said the airline was responsible for more than 90% of the disruptions.

Southwest didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Money Report

news 41 mins ago

Biden forgives $4.5 billion for 261,000 borrowers who attended Ashford University

news 49 mins ago

JPMorgan Chase is boosting buybacks even after CEO Jamie Dimon called the stock expensive

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

Airlinesnews
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us