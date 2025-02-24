Money Report

Denny's slaps surcharge on eggs as bird flu drives up prices

By Alex Harring, CNBC

A sign is posted in front of a Denny’s restaurant on February 13, 2023 in Emeryville, California. 
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
  • Denny's said Monday that it will put a surcharge in place for meals with eggs as the restaurant chain deals with the ongoing bird flu.
  • The company declined to say which locations or markets would see the surcharges.

Denny's will temporarily add surcharges to meals that contain eggs as Americans contend with a shortage of the staple food item, the restaurant chain said Monday.

The South Carolina-based company said the size of the surcharge will vary across its approximately 1,500 locations. It marks the latest shift for consumers and businesses alike as they grapple with the the bird flu's effects on egg availability and costs.

"Due to the nationwide egg shortage and increased cost of eggs, some of our restaurant locations will need to temporarily add a surcharge to every meal that incudes eggs," the company said in a statement. "This pricing decision is market-by-market, and restaurant-by-restaurant due to the regional impacts of the egg shortage."

Denny's said it would not share which specific regions or locations would see surcharges due to the situation being "fluid."

The bird flu has resulted in the death of millions of hens, which has led to a shortage of eggs on grocery store shelves and for restaurants across the country. With supply depleted, wholesale egg prices have reached new records.

In its weekly crop report, the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday characterized wholesale egg prices as "firm to higher with a higher undertone" and supply as "very light to light with little chance of improvement in the near-term" due to bird flu.

Prices for white eggs rose to $8.07 per dozen last week, a 33-cent increase or 4.7%. Inventories fell 2% overall and were off 3.5% for cage-free products and 12.5% for nutritionally enhanced eggs.

Denny's isn't the only restaurant to lay price hikes on consumers as a result. Waffle House opted to institute a surcharge of 50 cents per egg earlier this month.

Grocery store chains ranging from Trader Joe's to Walmart, meanwhile, have placed limits on the number of eggs that can be purchased by shoppers.

Bloomberg News was first to report the Denny's surcharge.

—CNBC Economics Editor Jeff Cox contributed.

