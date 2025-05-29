Dell shares climb after company raises full-year profit outlook on AI demand

Dell Technologies reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that missed Wall Street expectations, but the company beat on revenue and offered a stronger-than-expected forecast for the current quarter.

Dell said it expects $2.25 in adjusted earnings per share for the current quarter, with between $28.5 billion and $29.5 billion in revenue. That was significantly higher than LSEG expectations.

Dell is one of Nvidia's primary vendors that builds systems around the chipmaker's AI graphics processing units. Dell said on Thursday that it was seeing "unprecedented demand" for AI systems.

Shares of Dell Technologies rose on Thursday in extended trading after the company raised its full-year earnings forecast and issued a stronger-than-expected forecast for the current quarter.

However, Dell's adjusted earnings per share came up short versus LSEG estimates on in-line revenue.

Here's how the computer maker did versus LSEG consensus estimates:

Earnings per share : $1.55 adjusted vs. $1.69 estimated

: $1.55 adjusted vs. $1.69 estimated Revenue: $23.38 billion vs. $23.14 billion estimated

Company officials attributed the strong guidance to $7 billion in artificial intelligence systems that are expected to ship during the quarter, which are higher-margin than other Dell systems.

For the full year, Dell still expects about $103 billion in revenue, in line with LSEG expectations, but it raised its forecast for full-year adjusted earnings to $9.40, which was a 10 cent increase from the company's prior outlook.

Dell is one of Nvidia's primary vendors that builds systems around the chipmaker's AI graphics processing units. Dell said on Thursday that it was seeing "unprecedented demand" for AI systems, especially for second-tier cloud providers, such as Coreweave.

Texas-based Dell said that it has $14.4 billion in confirmed orders for AI systems in its backlog that will ship in the coming quarters. It recorded $12.1 billion in confirmed AI orders during the first quarter, the company said. These numbers will turn into recorded revenue when Dell ships the system to its clients. In February, Dell said it expected $15 billion in AI server sales during its fiscal 2026, up from $10 billion last year.

Overall, Dell's revenue grew 5% on an annual basis. It said it expects revenue to grow 8% during the fiscal year.

Dell's server business is reported as part of its Infrastructure Solutions Group, which had $10.3 billion in sales during the quarter, a 12% rise. Of that, $6.3 billion was sales for servers and networking, and $4 billion was for computers that store data.

The company's laptop and PC business, its Client Solutions Group, recorded $12.5 billion in sales as the global PC market is expected to recover this year after several slumping years.

The computer maker also said it significantly stepped up its shareholder capital return during the quarter, spending $2.4 billion on share repurchases and dividends during the period. It spent $2.58 billion on share repurchases for all of its fiscal 2025, which ended in January.

