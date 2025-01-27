DeepSeek hit with large-scale cyberattack, says it’s limiting registrations

DeepSeek on Monday said it would temporarily limit user registrations "due to large-scale malicious attacks" on its services, though existing users will be able to log in as usual.

The Chinese artificial intelligence startup has generated a lot of buzz in recent weeks as a fast-growing rival to OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini and other leading AI tools.

DeepSeek on Monday said it would temporarily limit user registrations "due to large-scale malicious attacks" on its services, though existing users will be able to log in as usual.

The Chinese artificial intelligence startup has generated a lot of buzz in recent weeks as a fast-growing rival to OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini and other leading AI tools.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.